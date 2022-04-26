To the Editor,
I have known Lana Pennington for more than 10 years. However, she and I became a lot closer after my husband passed away in 2020. She was there for me and became one of my best friends.
Lana is one of the most dedicated, hardworking and innovative people that I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. When we go on calls together she always goes above and beyond, and she will communicate with the families when the opportunity arises and shows her compassionate side. She is kind and caring and never misses the opportunity to help me and others. Lana is the type of person you can count on to keep a cool head in a stressful situation, and her positive attitude is contagious.
When Lana informed me that she was running for Coroner, I was so excited for her and Scott County, she will be an asset to the community. I am confident in her commitment and enthusiasm towards this opportunity. For these reasons Lana will have my vote!
Lori Gillispie
Scott County
