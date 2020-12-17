We are only a couple of days away from a much-anticipated break.
At this time of the year, our attention naturally turns to holiday traditions and the excitement this season brings. Given the year we have shared, it is also a great time to take a well-deserved rest.
We know that many children and families struggle with challenges that can make this time of year difficult. This year more than any other, it is important that we continue to show care and compassion as we support students and offer encouragement to friends and colleagues.
The spirit of the holiday season gives us hope for good fortune and a fresh beginning in the year ahead. It is my wish that you will find joy this holiday season.
I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the staff of Scott County Schools for their tireless efforts this year. My best wishes for a safe, healthy and relaxing Christmas to you and all your loved ones.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Dr. Kevin Hub is the superintendent of Scott County Schools.
