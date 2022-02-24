To the Editor,
It’s important to note this time of year that hundreds of unaccompanied young adults (aged 18-24) throughout the Commonwealth experience homelessness for a variety of reasons — from family breakups to substance abuse or mental health challenges. Adults in this age range are especially vulnerable because they have aged out of many social service support systems. Without supportive services, they remain at risk of recurring homelessness, substance use and dangerous activity.
To help engage these young people directly, I wanted to let you know that Goodwill Industries of Kentucky has launched two grant-supported programs in Lexington that are specifically designed to serve this demographic.
Goodwill LifeLaunch: Ignite 2.0 was made possible by a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and it serves young adults who have a criminal background.
Participants of this program complete eight weeks of job training before being placed in a Work & Learn program, where they attend Bluegrass Community & Technical College (BCTC) to earn a nationally recognized certification, while simultaneously working with an employer partner to obtain hands-on experience.
The collaboration between Goodwill, BCTC and like-minded employer partners assists with reducing recidivism and promotes employment readiness and education. It also supports students by addressing barriers such as lack of transportation, housing, or food. It also provides services for those suffering from a substance abuse disorder or mental/behavioral health issues.
Additionally, Goodwill was awarded a Department of Labor Young Adult Reentry Partnership (YARP) grant for the Lexington area. The purpose of this funding is to support youth and young adults aged 16-24 who are experiencing disconnection (those who are not in school and not working) and/or involved in the juvenile justice, child welfare system, or both systems - with a specific emphasis on youth who are incarcerated, in foster care, or youth exiting or having exited these systems.
Between July 1, 2021 and December 30, 2023, YARP will help justice-involved young adults (ages 18-24) in the Lexington area connect with Bluegrass Community Technical College (BCTC) where they can earn credentials in welding, business construction, information technology, and culinary.
Through Ignite 2.0 and YARP, there are now options to help young adults with programs committed to removing barriers and creating opportunities to find success in the workplace and achieve self-sufficiency.
For more information, please contact Ignite Program Manager Ethan Hawes at ethan.hawes@goodwillky.org.
Dennis Ritchie
Director of Reentry Services for Goodwill
