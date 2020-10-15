We have heard a lot about “originalists,” as the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett continue. It is likely Barrett will be confirmed, which will have a profound impact upon the Court.
“Originalists” generally believe the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted as it was originally written — at a time when American society was more homogeneous, men were in control and there were few large corporations.
After World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat, felt it was important to level the playing field between wealthy and ordinary Americans. Under Roosevelt’s direction infrastructure was promoted and businesses began to be regulated.
Later President Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, appointed Chief Justice Earl Warren, and under his leadership the Supreme Court made such decisions as the end of racial segregation in public schools through Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas; protected the rights of accused prisoners to legal counsel, gave the rights of married couples to use contraception in 1965 (it was previously illegal) and legalized interracial marriage in 1967.
Those Courts were recognized for making government more responsible to its citizens. A huge decision was made when the Court required electoral districts to be as equal as possible in population, establishing the principle of “one man, one vote.” Before this ruling, it was not uncommon for some electoral districts to have 100 residents while others had thousands, giving power and influence to the larger, often more urban areas.
These courts were led by Republicans Earl Warren and Warren Burger.
Originalists argue these justices were “judicial activists,” taking away from voters the right to make their own decisions about how society should work. They hold firm to the beliefs that government should follow explicitly what is contained in the 1787 document.
Because Roe v. Wade was upheld in 1973, a law justices interpreted as a women’s right to make her own decisions about her own reproductive system, but essentially legalized abortion, many conservatives in society and religious circles embrace all the ideology that comes along with originalists. Among other beliefs supported by originalists is that business should not be regulated by government and there should be no society safety net. This is one reason why major corporations often financially support this ideology.
If Barrett is confirmed as is expected, most experts believe it will tilt the U.S. Supreme Court towards a more conservative, originalist perspective.
It is interesting to note that while the confirmation hearings are painted as a partisan battle between the current-day Republicans and Democrats, the actual target for judicial originalists may actually be the work of those early day Republicans.
