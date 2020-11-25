To the Editor,
I have heard nothing from the Republican Party politicians here in Kentucky and the same from the national leaders.
Blame and criticisms are the only thing they know. The Kentucky GOP have held no press conferences or delivered a plan of attack on COVID-19 and what steps people should take to help the state to reopen. It is far too easy to sit by and attack others when they offer no solutions.
The GOP leaders are so worried about the economy that they don’t realize there won’t be an economy if there is a shortage of people to make it run. How much of the population has to be lost before Rep. Stivers, AG Com. Quarles, Rep. Thayer, US Rep. Massie, Rep. Maddox and Senator Osborne say enough is enough.
Let’s mask up, stay six feet apart (ham radio operators two meters apart,) get tested, stay home if tested positive for COVID and endure a short term inconvenience for a long-term solution.
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
