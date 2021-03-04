Included among all the newfangled changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the virtual — or Zoom — public meeting.
For those of us who have to attend multiple public meetings a month, there is a convenience to being able to watch at home.
But there is clearly something lacking, as well.
You.
Perhaps you are watching from afar via YouTube, but there seems to be a real lack of public participation in most of the public governmental meetings since the pandemic began. That is, unless the meetings are about in-person classes or high school graduation.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather has openly grumbled about the Zoom meetings and how he misses public comments. From time to time, other council members have done the same.
In his Gettysburg address, President Abraham Lincoln looked out over the cemetery and said, “…that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people and for the people, shall not perish from this earth.”
Our democracy was founded on the voices of the people.
That’s why a week or so ago, we urged you, the people, to pay close attention to what is happening in your governments. Not just in Washington, D.C. but, here at home. Decisions are being made — big decisions that will impact your lives, some even more than anything done in Washington, D.C.
And not just here in Scott County, but in Frankfort. A substantial overhaul of the state’s Open Records laws, significant discussions about how elections will be conducted, tax increases, public safety issues, broadband expansion, construction of a new school and classroom instruction issues are just a few of the items that have been or are under discussion at various meetings of our governments.
This newspaper is committed to keeping you informed. We don’t care if the issue is Republican or Democrat or Libertarian or something else. We’re going to try and give you the facts, the information, the straight scoop as best we can.
But you need to participate. Hold your elected officials accountable. Ask questions. Seek answers. Don’t just listen to an echo chamber of people who are like-minded, but seek diverse opinions. Look at an issue from all sides.
The pandemic has created a separation among us. To remain healthy we must social distance, but that does not absolve any of us from the responsibility to watch our leaders and to understand why and how decisions are made.
We hope the days of Zoom public meetings will soon be past and the public can gather in the same room with our elected leaders, and be able to provide face-to-face public commentary. Some governments, such as the City of Georgetown, enable those who wish to share public comments to participate in the Zoom meetings by notifying city clerk Tracie Hoffman in advance.
As Lincoln so wisely noted, if our democracy is to survive and thrive it must have your voice and your participation.
You. The people.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.