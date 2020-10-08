To the Editor,
The failure of a Grand Jury to indict officers for shooting a black woman in her bed in Louisville is another example of failure of our police to protect the people. One officer was indicted for shooting into a white neighbor’s apartment — effectively indicted for missing Breonna Taylor — but not for shooting her. Her boyfriend fired one shot — which could be justified as self-defense as police burst into the apartment in the middle of the night — the police could well have been robbers — and the police refuse to supply evidence that they were in uniform and/or that they announced who they were. History shows that grand juries generally follow the District Attorney’s logic, and he is not required to produce balanced evidence. This Attorney General is a Republican, a strong Trump supporter and has poisoned our trust in the law to protect the people.
Bruce Gordon
Georgetown
