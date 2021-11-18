To the Editor,
I would like to say I would be happy for the dam at Great Crossings to be taken out. This summer my husband and I saw two children swimming there. There were no adults around. They kept floating closer and closer to the dam. I finally went to the water’s edge and yelled at them to come up closer. They were very sweet and listened to me. They looked to be around 12 years of age. One said they lived nearby. I explained how they could be swept over the dam and that the water could be deceiving.
I felt lucky that we were there at the right time and that they listened. This is a dangerous dam.
I believe the water would be safer and cleaner for children if the dam were removed. I know the wildlife would be better off. The fishing would probably be better as well. We still have the dam at Cardome and another boat dock at Oser’s Landing.
I know there is opposition to this, but to save even one life would be worth it to me. I would also like to add, if Scott County does purchase the dam, it would do so knowing full well the dangers and liabilities. So if someone is hurt or worse killed in the future, we would bear the full responsibility and any civil or criminal liabilities that would come from such action.
Thank you for taking the time to listen.
Emily Sturgill
Georgetown
