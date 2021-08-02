To the Editor,
I hope this letter gets to the editor in time for the Saturday edition, but I hope the readers find useful even if it doesn’t.
I come down on the side of leaving the Great Crossing Dam as it is. First of all, there are many dams in Scott County, maybe as many as a half dozen, some as old as 175 years. To me they are part of our history and date back to the Civil War. I will list some of the names of dams that I know and remember-Robinson Dam, Lemon’s Mill Dam, DeGaris Mill Dam, Wallace Dam, Moore’s Mill Dam and Weisenberger Mill Dam. There used to be a Brown’s Mill Dam and a Huffman Mill Dam, but they may no longer exist.
Recreational use is listed by the Scott County Parks and Recreation in describing the Great Crossing Park and it lists the dam separately in describing the amenities.
The park also has a boat launch that will be useless if the dam is taken out. I also believe bass fishing will probably be lost in this section of North Elkhorn if the dam is removed as I envision the waters will then be too shallow.
Fish and Wildlife and others have labelled this and other dams as “killer dams,” a label I feel is undeserved.
Many things we encounter everyday have “built-in dangers” and it’s up to us as individuals to be aware and avoid those situations. Also, the county or Parks and Recreation should put up signage advising of the proximity of the dam and the dangers when recent rains increase the flow.
Charles Adams
Georgetown
