Congratulations to the Student Y-Club of Great Crossing High School for their outstanding efforts on a Georgetown City Council debate Tuesday night.
The debate was well planned and organized and each student involved was professional. The club president Landin Stadnyk, who spearheaded the event, unfortunately was unable to attend, but his crew was well versed and handled everything exactly as he no doubt wanted.
The moderators were patient, polite and the questions were thoughtful and tough.
Unfortunately, only six of the 15 council candidates were able to attend, and the crowd was sparse, but that is likely due to the unusual election schedule and early voting as the event was just a week before the actual election. In different year, the interest at this point would be high. Even so, those who did attend were able to leave with a very good sense where each candidate stood on a variety of issues.
Putting the debate together was Noelle Eubanks, Ian VanSteenbaugh, Alesssandra Dellinger and Cash Turner managed the back stage.
It was encouraging to see these young people take such an interest in city government.
On a side note, Great Crossing High School s a beautiful structure and a great complement to our community. Everyone involved with the school from its design to construction to organization to maintenance should be proud.
And on another side note, we sometimes take for granted the value our schools bring to the community. This debate is just one example how the students, teachers, administrators and others bring such richness to our community.
Congratulations and thanks to everyone involved in the city council debate.
