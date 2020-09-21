T
he pandemic pushed it back four months, but this past weekend the weather was perfect and TMMK’s SupeRecycling Day was a huge success.
Some 1,005 vehicles brought household hazardous waste, e-waste and confidential documents for shredding to the six-hour event, marking the largest turnout ever for the event, according to TMMK officials.
SupeRecycling Day is typically held in late April/early May each year and has become a significant Scott County event that keeps hazardous waste and outdated electric devices such as computers and television sets out of landfills.
The importance of this event cannot be overstated. Toyota spends a lot of money and manpower organizing and holding this day and without it there is little doubt most of what is turned in might end of in a landfill, beside a road or dumped at the end of a long dirt road. TMMK makes certain what is turned in is disposed of properly and with the environment in mind.
At one time, SupeRcyclingDay was held every other year, but the turnout was so great, TMMK made a commitment to hold the event annually and the people of Scott County have responded.
Now, knowing the event will be held, Scott County residents hold onto their paints, varnishes, old TV sets and other items until SupeRecycling day when they can be disposed of properly. And it is so well organized, most people spend more time loading their vehicles than they do in line as TMMK team members unload the waste while residents wait in their cars.
The community owes TMMK a great debt of appreciation for organizing and holding this event each year. And Scott County should be proud of its residents who obviously care about the environment by disposing of their hazardous waste properly.
Saturday’s SupeRecycling Day was a win-win for everyone.
Thanks TMMK for holding the event, and thanks to all 1,005 residents who participated in the great event.
