As we celebrate The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) program’s 35th anniversary, we also celebrate the more than 7,200 student-artists and their respective communities across the Commonwealth that have been extended the chance to envision the arts as a part of their future.

GSA is a three-week summer program that immerses student-artists in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Throughout its history, the program has been hosted by several college campuses, with this year’s program taking place on the campus of The University of Kentucky. Since 1987, the program has continued to grow with the class of 2022 doubling to more than 500 students thanks to additional funding from the American Recovery Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Summer Enrichment funds (Office of Teaching and Learning) to be awarded over a three-year period.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.