For the past few days, it has been my pleasure for visit every school in our district. It was so nice to see that everyone was as excited as I have been to start back to school in person. During my visits, it was incredible to witness how smoothly things are going in our district. The feel in the buildings has been warm and pleasant, but also like we have been back to school for weeks because of how seamless everything has been going.
You can tell the hard work that went into preparing for such a smooth start. In our classrooms, I have witnessed many interesting get-to-know-you activities prepared with love to help students transition to the new school year and help teachers and staff learn more about their students to make relationships deeper and more authentic.
I have already seen lessons on inferencing and creating characters, settings, and plots. I have witnessed students developing their own hypotheses and testing the results. From the very start, teachers have stressed the importance of teamwork and learning goals. It has been a team effort with all hands on deck and I am so thankful for all that our employees do to make our schools run like clockwork and to ensure our students are safe.
It has been a very busy summer with summer school, professional development, training, and an intensive cleaning and maintenance regimen. I know that it is a new year in a sometimes unknown and changing environment. I also know Scott County Schools is blessed with thoughtful, caring, dedicated employees that do whatever it takes to help our students succeed.
Our classrooms are engaging, our buildings are spotless, and our nurses are ready. I truly appreciate the hard work of our drivers and transportation department as they work together to fine tune bus routes and deliver students safely. While the situation this year is not perfect, in-person learning is best for students and I know we will all do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe and keep students in school this year.
As my friends in the Lemons Mill Elementary cafeteria told me the other day, “Being back to school is easy. We learned to feed kids from the sidewalk. We got this.” I challenge everyone to find that sense of optimism, grab hold of it and don’t let it go.
I enjoyed my quick visits this week and cannot wait to spend more time in our schools and classrooms. Families, I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you nothing but the best for the exciting school year ahead.
Billy Parker is superintendent-elect of Scott County Schools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.