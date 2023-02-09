Transparency in government is a frequent promise from politicians seeking office, but all too often it is a promise forgotten once elected to office.
Not in all cases, but in most.
Transparency in government is not something the public considers until its gone, and there is little that can be done to restore it.
That’s why the media, especially community news media, are important.
And that’s why two recent actions by local officials disappoint us.
One of the first bills introduced into this session of the Kentucky General Assembly was co-sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown. HB 71 and would allow all cities, counties, school districts and other public agencies to post their notices in a government website, instead of the newspaper. Yes, public notices are a revenue source for newspapers, but this issue is much deeper and more important than a newspaper’s bottom line.
—Historically, public notices have been published in newspapers because of the easy accessibility to the general public. Newspapers are essentially the last communication serving the entire community. Most websites target demographic or special interest groups.
—Newspapers are typically locally oriented.
—Newspapers are dependable. The public can rely upon a regular publication schedule. When a public notice is placed into a newspaper, the advertisers — whether a government or private — can count on a specific day of publication.
—Newspapers have the date of publication fixed in print and distributed through inexpensive copies in such a manner that judges, lawyers and others can determine quickly and conclusively whether a public notice was given in accordance with the law.
—Newspapers are permanently archived and easily accessible if necessary, days, weeks, months and even years beyond publication. Websites lack the archival standards and resources of a newspaper. Public notices published digitally or even on TV are essentially written on the air and are not easily retrieved.
—Public notices in the News-Graphic, like many other newspapers, are already placed on the MyPublic Notices website, as well as in the printed edition.
—If each state, county, and local agency is required to post its own public notices, citizens will have a vast profusion of websites to go through to find what they are looking for.
—Where would private public notice ads be placed?
If HB 71 is passed, transparency for the public will be closer to disappearing.
In addition to HB 71, we were dismayed at the misdirection of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services’ presentation during last week’s work session. Under direction from the city, GMWSS omitted percentages from its presentation, as well as comparisons of rates to nearby cities. Some may believe this is irrelevant, but most financial institutions use percentages in their calculations, and to withdraw that information from the presentation can be only be seen as an attempt to hide valuable information from the public.
Transparency is not easy. By being transparent and open, information and officials are open to scrutiny and questions from the public. Being transparent can be uncomfortable and uneasy for elected officials, but it is vital to a free and open government.
We are disappointed in these actions, and our hope is our elected officials will reconsider and work harder for an open and transparent government through actions, as well as words.
