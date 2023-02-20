Wilmore, Kentucky is a small, practically two-road town that many may have heard about in recent weeks. When I often refer to Wilmore, I say it is a town you have to want to go to because you won’t find it another way.
The town is small, but its impact is great. There is an unspeakable and unmistakable calm over the streets and campuses of Asbury University and Asbury Theological Seminary. The calm was there while I attended and eventually graduated the university, and it is still there today. That never changed even if my opinions of the university did over the years.
I transferred in as a sophomore after completing community college courses nearby in Lexington. For a long time it was my only choice as to where I wanted to pursue higher education, something I never seemed to find easy.
Now, much like the 1970s revival, there is something stirring up on the campus of Asbury. Some are calling what began Feb. 8 a revival. Others are calling it an awakening, or outpouring. One thing I know is, whatever you call it, God is there on that campus. God is moving.
I visited twice after seeing and hearing about what was unfolding through social media.
At first, I was skeptical. I had feelings toward the city and university that honestly were unfair after graduating and going through personal troubles with relationships. But while at work, we received a call about what was happening in Wilmore. Someone wanted to know more.
After I talked to Ms. Watts, who was a church member in Georgetown praying for revival herself, I knew I needed to see what was happening at my alma mater for myself. So after lunch, I went off to check out Asbury University for maybe only the second or third time in seven years after graduating.
After I crossed the Y into Wilmore, I was met with a lot of emotions. It had been hard for me to return there because of the lost relationships and distance I felt from who I was back then. But I walked into Hughes Auditorium, sat in the balcony and listened.
What struck me was the focus (at that moment) of finding healing from church and institutional hurt.
I made my way down to the altar, lingering a bit; I was hoping someone would see me there and open conversation or pray for me. After some time of waiting and hoping, I decided to kneel at the altar. I didn’t know what to pray exactly, so I began to pray for those in my life now; those who were in my life while at Asbury. I hungered for someone, anyone to pray with me. After asking God for someone to lay hands on me in prayer, He said, ‘Wait.’
A moment later, Ezekiel and Noah, both current students, came over and prayed with me.
That hit me. God heard me and answered right there.
That is what is experienced during these days of worship in Wilmore.
I share this because I see some on social media claiming to be of the faith and denouncing what is happening as fake. That is not the case here.
Now, no matter where you go, there will be some there who may attempt and distract from the purpose, but it is important to keep hearts and eyes open.
If something like this is going on, I encourage you visit before making assumptions or claims.
I understand the skepticism and appreciate the caution, but nothing is better than living the experience rather than watching from afar.
What is happening is something you don’t want to miss. It is something that will leave you wanting more. I mean, I went back a second time. And, I wouldn’t mind going back again.
That being said, though, these moments don’t just have to be on the campus of Asbury University. They can be anywhere.
I appreciate now that I can go back and actually enjoy looking back on my old campus without the lingering pain. I am looking forward to rekindling a relationship with Asbury.
This is only part of what is happening.
James Scogin is the News Editor for the Georgetown News-Graphic.
