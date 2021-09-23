The cries for help and support are loud and clear.
Slammed time and again by the rampant COVID-19 virus, healthcare workers are being challenged physically and emotionally. We do not have specific numbers from Georgetown Community Hospital, but videos released by the hospital and conversations with hospital insiders tell us the hospital has been challenged unlike ever before.
ICU nurse Aaron Chapman is the latest to record a video for GCH and he shares the heartbreak of trying to help someone breathe when they are gasping for air and crying. He also tells about the difficult conversation with some patients that they should go ahead and say good bye to their loved ones.
WEDCO Health District, which serves Scott, Harrison and Nicholas counties is struggling to keep up and to document the escalating number of cases. Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana was so overwhelmed last week by incoming patients, for a period of time the hospital could not accept any additional emergency room patients.
Add to this the political furor that has surrounded this pandemic since the beginning, and it’s not hard to see how the toll from this crisis may be lingering for some time.
Chapman adds that we should support health care workers by just listening. Be there for them if they need support, he said.
That’s good advice.
As a community we are blessed with some outstanding health care providers, at the hospital, in private practice, in the public health care sector, at long-term care facilities and even in our schools. We should include teachers and those who are dealing with the consequences of this pandemic on a daily basis.
Elsewhere there are some reports the pandemic is peaking, but local health care officials say they have seen no decrease in the number of cases reported or confirmed. WEDCO officials have even indicated they believe the actual numbers of COVID cases in their district, which includes Scott County, are higher than those reported.
If you know a health care worker, give them a pat on the back, a warm smile and an ear to listen if that’s what they seek. A prayer would likely be appreciated as well.
We will get through this pandemic, mostly because of the work being done on our behalf by these health care workers.
Another message from Chapman and many, many health care providers is to get vaccinated. If you are concerned about the vaccine, talk with your personal doctor or a medical professional you trust. Yes, there are “break-through” cases where vaccinated individuals have gotten ill, but for the most part this is an epidemic of the unvaccinated. Don’t take our word for it, listen to Chapman’s video on the hospital’s Facebook page. GCH is not the only hospital to post such messages and Chapman is not the only health care worker to ask for help and encourage vaccinations.
Thank you to all the health care workers serving on the front line of one of the most deadly pandemics in modern history. Mere words cannot communicate adequately the love and appreciation our community feels for you and the work you are doing. Stay strong. Stay safe. You are in our prayers and in our thoughts.
