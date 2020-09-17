The cost of health insurance is a perpetual problem for America’s small businesses, coming in first on the National Federation of Independent Business’s latest survey of Small Business Problems & Priorities.
Congress should take action to help small businesses offer affordable health insurance to their employees.
Late last year, Congress passed legislation toward that goal and eliminated two costly taxes on health insurance that made it more difficult for small businesses to offer benefits to employees. But putting the government in charge of America’s healthcare system — whether the candidates call it “Medicare for all” or single-payer or the public option — would make the problem even worse. Just look at examples from other states, the laboratories of democracy.
Vermont attempted to be the first state in the country to implement single-payer health insurance. Ultimately abandoned that effort because it would have increased payroll taxes by 11.5 percent and income taxes by 9.5 percent (a 151 percent increase in state taxes) to pay for the $4.3 billion first year of the program, nearly doubling the $5 billion state budget.
In Colorado, a ballot initiative that would have implemented increased payroll taxes by 10 percent to fund a $36 billion per year single-payer health insurance system was defeated.
Given these significant potential payroll tax increases, which make it more expensive to grow a business and create jobs, it makes sense that 75 percent of NFIB members oppose implementing a single-payer health insurance plan.
The public option has not fared much better in Washington, the first state to pursue the plan. Average premiums for the public option plan are 5% higher than other health insurance plans in the state for 2021, despite reimbursing providers less than other private health insurance products.
If the federal government gets involved, these issues could be compounded, threatening significant tax increases and more expensive health insurance nationwide.
The cost of a government-run healthcare insurance system would fall on American small businesses, workers, and taxpayers, making this an even less attractive option.
According to a new report by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the public option could add as much as $1.35 trillion to deficits over 10 years. Other projections indicate that to pay for such a huge government program the average American worker could face a 4.8 percent payroll tax increase, amounting to $2,300 in higher taxes annually. The entire point of healthcare reform should be to lower costs, not increase taxes on hardworking Americans.
NFIB has long supported efforts to make healthcare coverage more affordable and more accessible for small businesses and their employees, which is why we believe it’s important to have Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul to oppose these policies.
Single-payer sounds good and might help score some points on Election Day, but if lawmakers really want to help, they should start by addressing the mandates and administrative burdens small businesses face.
Tom Underwood is Kentucky state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.