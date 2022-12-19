Brrr! Your home’s heating systems are working double time to keep you warm this winter, and safety must be your top priority since heating is the second leading cause of home fires.

The biggest mistake is putting something too close to a heating source. Keep anything that can burn 3 feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, and radiators. Remember that skin burns too. Make sure that people and pets stay three feet away.

