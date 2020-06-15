To the Editor,
I support Josh Hicks for Congress for many reasons. As a health professional, his support of a Medicare buy-in public option and protecting coverage for those of us with preexisting conditions matters. Josh has vowed to fight the opioid epidemic by working to increase funding for treatment and holding the bad actors who caused this crisis responsible.
In addition, Josh is not accepting corporate PAC contributions and will fight for campaign finance reform, an end to gerrymandering, and an end to dark money in politics. (Contrast that to Andy Barr, who has voted many times to repeal the Affordable Care Act and take away health insurance coverage from millions of Kentuckians and has taken over $2 million dollars in corporate PAC contributions, including over $100,000 from Big Pharma.)
Josh was raised on a farm in Fleming County, is a Marine veteran and former police officer who later attended UK Law school to support his wife and family. Please join me in voting for Josh Hicks, a man who truly knows what public service is all about.
Carolyn Dennis
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.