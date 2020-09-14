To the Editor,
Reflecting about the state of our country on this Labor Day has filled my heart with sadness. I am usually an optimist, but as I look out upon our country, I am very concerned that many have given up on the promises of our democracy.
Leaders that divide us instead of helping us heal. Our Constitution is being threatened almost daily from a lawless administration. There are others in elected leadership, including Representative Andy Barr, that are not calling them out on these criminal breaches and unethical conduct.
We need our Congressional Representative to be a fighter for the working people of Kentucky, not just the well-heeled wealthy folks. Representative Barr takes campaign money from those ruthless payday lenders that take so much — erasing many working peoples’ dreams of ever getting ahead.
Josh Hicks, on the other hand, is the real deal. He knows hard work, having been raised on a farm, serving honorably in the USMC and working as a police officer and trainer in Maysville.
Not born into privilege, he had to work hard to get himself through law school. Hicks understands the concerns and needs of urban and rural central Kentuckians. He will bring broadband into all parts of this district. His infrastructure plan could create hundreds of new jobs and transition us to a cleaner future.
We need to elect Josh Hicks as our Representative to Congress. It’s time for the working people and the 95% of Central Kentuckians to have a down to earth voice for “we the people” in DC.
Rosanne Klarer
Georgetown
