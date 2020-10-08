To the Editor,
Josh Hicks is an excellent candidate for the Sixth Congressional District seat in central Kentucky, partly because he’s a young (42), energetic, and a humble person who believes in public service.
Josh grew up in Fleming County, served four years on active duty as a U.S. Marine, came home and worked nights and weekends as a Maysville Police Officer to put himself through school at Morehead State University.
He moved his family to Lexington, graduated from the UK College of Law, and practices law in Lexington, with offices in Mercer, Wolfe and Shelby Counties.
In his campaign, he’s talking about the importance of affordable health care, good public education, helping rural areas get access to reliable internet, and making postsecondary education affordable.
Barr has voted many times to repeal the Affordable Care Act and take away health insurance coverage from hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians. (Too bad if you have a history of pre-existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or cancer.) Josh Hicks will fight to keep this protection.
Barr voted against allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, which would lower the cost of prescription drugs for millions of Kentuckians.
Josh is not taking one penny of corporate PAC money — unlike our current representative, who has taken over $2.3 million from corporate PACs, and Josh promises to work in Congress for a campaign finance system that ends the buying and selling of political influence in Washington.
Carolyn Dennis
Georgetown
