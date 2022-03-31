To the Editor,
When I was at the Newtown Christian Church recently signing the petition the community wants on the US-460 road update, I noticed a historical picture of the church. I asked for permission to take a picture and then posted it on Facebook, then I was asked for more information on the church.
Before I go into some of the church history I want to tell my opinion about why so many small rural churches are located at intersections, as is Newtown Christian, back in time. It gave exposure to the church and it’s affiliation as you drove by. It provided ease of access that the church leaders knew was important that attendees could enter and exit safely.
Newtown Christian Church is a Disciples of Christ Church, built in the mid-1850’s and much of the same building is still the main part of the church. It is at the intersection of what was the Georgetown-Paris Road and Leesburg Pike back then. An Elder named John A. Gano became the church’s minister and I read 30 or so members attended then, about the same or maybe a little more that attend today.
The town itself was formed very early in Kentucky history, maybe as early as 1775. The settlers knew the soil was rich and there was abundant water from Boyd’s Run and Cherry’s Run for their livestock. These streams feed into nearby North Elkhorn Creek.
The life of early settlers was challenging to say the least. Indians were plentiful and troublesome and they would raid the community, steal their livestock and sometimes murder the people, so I read. Life was tough, but so were the residents of Newtown and they prevailed.
Newtown has had to change with the times, today there are more five acre tracts and small horse farms. Tobacco has been gone for about 20 years, so today horses, cattle, hay and grain crops fill the void as the rich soil still make agriculture the best use for the land.
My impression is the community wants to “live and let live.” I believe both farmers and their five acre neighbors want to be left alone as much as possible. They believe the least disturbance necessary to improve the road is the way to go.
I’m sure all of my neighbor’s join me in urging the highway department (District 7) to disturb this “historic community” as little as possible by improving the road straight through town. This route would save four houses (homes) and three farms.
Charles Adams
Georgetown
