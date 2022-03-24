On East Main Street, visible from McClellan Circle between Creekside Elementary School and Texas Roadhouse, there stands a handsome farmhouse seated on a hill overlooking a lovely valley, with a small stone springhouse sitting on a stream that runs to the Elkhorn. You probably have passed by the land and may have admired its picturesque beauty. But do you know the historical significance of the farmhouse, and the land on which it stands? From 1819 to 1834, it was the home of Barton Warren Stone, one of the most important figures in the second Great Awakening, a period of Christian revival in the early 19th century.
Barton Stone was born in Maryland in 1772, the great-great grandson of the first Protestant governor of Maryland. Having a religious conversion as a young man, he began his career as a minister in the Presbyterian Church, though he came to disagree with the Presbyterians on certain doctrines. He was one of the leaders in the Cane Ridge Revival meeting in Bourbon County, an important event in the Second Great Awakening, which was attended by thousands of people, many who had never been to church before. In 1804, the Presbytery which he led dissolved, deciding that they would simply be called Christians, and so began the history of the Christian churches, which later became the Disciples of Christ, the Church of Christ, and the independent Christian churches.
In 1810, Barton Stone’s first wife, by whom he had four daughters, died, and he married his second wife, Celia Bowen, the following year. At that time, he preached at the Scott County Courthouse, and a large crowd gathered. In 1816, Barton Stone settled in Georgetown, which at the time had only one church and a reputation for being a place of vice. There, he served as a principal at Rittenhouse Academy. He was well-liked by the students there; John Allen Gano, grandson of an associate of George Washington, considered him saintly. During this time, Stone led a small congregation of six members, which grew to 200 in a short time, and in 1818, the first meeting house for the Christian Church of Georgetown (now First Disciples of Christ Church) was built. In 1819 Mr. Stone bought his house and the farmland surrounding it and from there he began publication of his periodical, the Christian Messenger. Mr. Stone was a farmer, as he, and other early members of his movement, were opposed to having professional pastors. He taught the union of all Christians and opposed Sectarianism. Ann Bevins, in her book concerning First Disciples of Christ Church, described him as a man who “personally and publicly adhered to living by the spirit of love manifested by Christ and his early disciples.” In the 1820s, Alexander Campbell, a Baptist minister who believed that only the Bible should be held as an authority of faith, came to Kentucky, he was known for his skill in debate and his intellect. In spite of personality differences between the leaders, the Christians, led by Stone, united with Alexander Campbell’s Disciples of Christ in 1831, and the denominations remained united until the 1920s, in spite of disagreements between the two men on several theological issues. Mr. Stone moved to Illinois in 1834, and continued to preach until his death in Missouri in 1844. He was buried, however, in Cane Ridge, in the state of Kentucky where he had done so much good work.
The Barton Stone house, when he bought the land, was a two-story log house; the springhouse, less modified, was also present. Today, it has two chimneys and a fine porch, and the windows are larger than they were when the house was bought, but it still reminds people of the old rural days of Kentucky. It is a place well worth preserving in its present form, for it is the home of a man who is an important figure in the history of a church adhered to by many in Kentucky. A couple of summers ago, a relative of mine, a pastor and historian, came from Minnesota to visit us, and he was thrilled to see the house, as he knows Barton Stone’s place in the history of American Christianity. Today, the land on which the house stands is for sale. It is possible, even likely, that the land could be sold to a developer, who might tear down the house and spring house and replace them with a field of businesses or modern houses. This would rob Georgetown of a significant part of its heritage, and rob America of an important landmark in the history of the Christian faith. If preserved, perhaps as a place where one can find historical information on the life of Barton Stone, and other figures of the Second Great Awakening, the farmhouse, with its land and outbuildings, will be an element of Georgetown’s illustrious past preserved in the bustling present, a reminder of the early days of Georgetown and the rich history of the Bluegrass Region.
Major sources include Ann Bevin’s “The First Disciples Christian Church” and Barton Stone’s “A short history of the life of Barton W. Stone.”
James Wilson is a Georgetown resident.
