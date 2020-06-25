To the Editor,
The governor asked the Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission to hold a special meeting on Friday afternoon, June 12 to vote on the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the capital. The statue has been there for 86 years, and twice in the last dozen years has been the subject of removal.
The meeting was held via Zoom with YouTube streaming with over 200 persons watching — probably ten times the normal audience of an in-person meeting.
We don’t know what transpired prior to the meeting; what threats or promises might have been made; but it was obvious that the “fix was in!”
Why do I say that?
1) The meeting was called for a Friday afternoon.
2) Only three of the twelve members spoke. One to make the proposal and the other two discussing the proposal. One said he voted “yes, reluctantly.” If that were a real concern, he should have voted “no.”
3) The resulting vote was eleven to remove, one to keep the statue.
4) The entire process was without any real discussion with the meeting lasting less than one-half hour.
5) Removal workers were already in-site prior to the start of the meeting. Probably to hasten the removal before anyone could question the action or get a court order.
So, on a Friday afternoon, in less than one-half hour, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission, threw history “under the bus,” adjourned, and went on with their lives.
D. Dziubakowski
Georgetown
