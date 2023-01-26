So, Georgetown has elected a new mayor. Now let’s all state the obvious, he is not just our mayor. He is our Black mayor. The people cast their votes, so now we must support him and watch him do his job. Apparently to some people the color of his skin needs to be pointed out. Let’s ask is he a mayor for all the people, black, white, brown etc... I believe he is, just as he said he would be. So now that we have a Black mayor, it’s time to remove history.
Ms. Dickinson stated, it is time to remove the Confederate monument in Georgetown Cemetery. Yes, it’s been there over 200 years. Was not Ms. Dickinson bothered by it prior to our new mayor taking office? History has not always been pretty; it has been ugly over the years. Should the ugly times be repeated? Absolutely not. Taking down monuments and burying the past will not change what has happened. Stop being afraid of letting our children see and learn from the past. I know you have all heard this, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Education and discussion are imperative so that we move forward and look to a better future for all. Ms. Dickinson assumes that the young Black Boy Scouts are feeling some particular way while placing the flags on the monument’ that is her problem not theirs. I’m guessing their parents know exactly where they are and what they are doing. I myself and many people I know, disagree with this type of foolishness.
Leave the monuments alone. You’re better served helping the young future leaders, of tomorrow, by sharing that they have a hand in shaping a better future with knowledge of what not to do.
