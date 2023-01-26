To the Editor,

So, Georgetown has elected a new mayor. Now let’s all state the obvious, he is not just our mayor. He is our Black mayor. The people cast their votes, so now we must support him and watch him do his job. Apparently to some people the color of his skin needs to be pointed out. Let’s ask is he a mayor for all the people, black, white, brown etc... I believe he is, just as he said he would be. So now that we have a Black mayor, it’s time to remove history. 

