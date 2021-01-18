To the Editor,
After the disgraceful insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, I feel compelled to write this letter, expressing my anger and disgust with the men who represent me in Washington D.C.—Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Glenn Grothman.
Both of these legislators have been enabling a delusional president for months; both were planning to vote to decertify the Electoral College results. Their last-minute conversions in the face of the angry mob’s incursion last week must not excuse their earlier plans.
Johnson’s complicity in the treacherous actions of the marauders who plundered the Capitol is self-evident. His shameful appearance on “Meet the Press” last Sunday, in which he irrationally espoused lies and conspiracy theories to defend his intention to support the election objectors, speaks for itself.
But Grothman’s behavior is just as despicable—if not worse. Had the certification process not been interrupted by the terrorists, there is no doubt in my mind that he would have voted with the likes of Representatives Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany. The shock of seeing the insurrectionists at the door was his “Come-to-Jesus” moment.
But instead of a sincere apology for his failure to denounce the President’s outrageous behavior since the 2016 campaign, here’s what he said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9: “I condemn the rioters as well as any public officials who played a role in encouraging this behavior. In particular, Rudy Giuliani and the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., behaved irresponsibly.” No mention of President Trump’s inciting the mob. And no mention, of course, of his own failure to speak out earlier to denounce such treacherous behavior.
It’s unlikely that either of these men will get the kind of censure or expulsion from Congress they deserve, but if they have the audacity to run for office again, I urge their constituents to hold them accountable for these actions at the ballot box.
Dennis Uhlig
Port Washington, Wisconsin
