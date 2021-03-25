No matter your opinion on the City of Georgetown’s aggressive moves to increase revenue, you have to give Mayor Tom Prather and the council props for transparency.
Prather has held meetings, given PowerPoint presentations and spoken frequently about the city’s needs and how he believes those needs can be best addressed. He has given a five-year plan that, if followed, would need to increase the city’s revenues by almost one-third or some $8 million.
To date, the city has claimed the low-hanging fruit by implementing a 911 fee — a $6 monthly charge that will increase annually capping around $8 monthly — to offset general fund revenues that once funded the city’s portion of the 911 emergency dispatch department, or roughly $1.6 million currently. This month, the council increased taxes on insurance premiums, effective July 1, 2021, which is projected to generated another $2 million annually.
We do not mean to be disrespectful by saying low-hanging fruit, but the 911 fee is a small, monthly fee collected through the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service, while the insurance premium tax will be “hidden” inside your insurance bill. It will most likely be the insurance agent who gets the call, not the council member.
But now comes the hard part, and as politely as he could during the last council meeting, Prather alerted the council that much work remains. City residents should be listening, as well.
A spat of shootings, carjackings and other violent events in our city has captured our attention and focused on the needs of the Georgetown Police Department. We published an article a year or so ago that typically the GPD has only four patrol officers on duty at night. That erupted in sharp criticism of the newspaper (‘How can you report that’), but also exposed a problem that has been growing for some time.
Prather’s five-year plan addresses that problem by hiring more officers and increasing their salary. A similar situation exists with the city’s fire department.
So, the city’s next target is corporations that pay little or no net profit taxes, according to Prather. You can guess the identity of those “large” corporations.
It was an understatement when Prather acknowledged a transition from a net profits to a gross receipts tax is a “big move.” He said such a move will not effect small businesses, but frankly that depends upon your definition of a “small business.” The city has not discussed tax rates or any details, but it seems from the early discussions businesses that gross as little as $500,000 annually could be impacted and it goes on from there.
Our point, here, as it has been in several editorials recently, that significant events are taking place in governments large and small. The Kentucky General Assembly weakened the state’s Open Records Laws while protecting themselves, handcuffed the executive branch’s ability to respond during an emergency, metered out tax breaks to businesses and corporations, authorized using public school funds for private education, and the GOP supermajority generally flexed its muscles, sometimes at the public’s expense. We won’t discuss what is happening in Washington, D.C.
No matter how you feel about any of this, it is vitally important the public — you — get involved. Ask questions. Seek answers. And please don’t just seek information in echo chambers that regurgitate what you may already believe. Cross to the other side and see if what they are saying has any merit. Then make your decision.
Pardon us if we take a moment to say that this is a good time to subscribe to your local newspaper.
These decisions are “big,” and they will have a direct influence on your life and your livelihood. We as a society will get the kind of government and public leadership we deserve. It is up to you — the public — to get involved, hold our leaders accountable and let your voice be heard.
Sometimes there is a price for silence.
