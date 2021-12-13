It started over 60 years ago when I was the superintendent of the youth Sunday school department at Georgetown Baptist Church. 

My role was to have a devotion for the 30 or so teenagers before they broke for their individual classes. It was the week before Christmas when I came upon the poem, “One Solitary Life” by Dr. James Franklin. It was not about the birth of Christ, but rather, why this life meant so much, and how it affected the world from that time on and even to this day.

It became a tradition for me to read the poem as my devotional every Christmas for the next couple of decades. When I started writing this column some 30 years ago, I often shared it with you. 

For this week’s column, let me share one more time about this one solitary life, born over 2,000 years ago and still celebrated today.

One Solitary Life by Dr. James Allen, 1926

He was born in an obscure village

The child of a peasant woman

He grew up in another obscure village

Where he worked in a carpenter shop

Until he was thirty

 

He never wrote a book

He never held an office

He never went to college

He never visited a big city

He never travelled more than two hundred miles 

From the place where he was born

He did none of the things

Usually associated with greatness

He had no credentials but himself

 

He was only thirty three

 

His friends ran away

One of them denied him

He was turned over to his enemies

And went through the mockery of a trial

He was nailed to a cross between two thieves

While dying, his executioners gambled for his clothing

The only property he had on earth

 

When he was dead

He was laid in a borrowed grave

Through the pity of a friend

 

Nineteen centuries have come and gone

And today Jesus is the central figure of the human race

And the leader of mankind’s progress

All the armies that have ever marched

All the navies that have ever sailed

All the parliaments that have ever sat

All the kings that ever reigned put together

Have not affected the life of mankind on earth

As powerfully as that one solitary life.

 

George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.

