It started over 60 years ago when I was the superintendent of the youth Sunday school department at Georgetown Baptist Church.
My role was to have a devotion for the 30 or so teenagers before they broke for their individual classes. It was the week before Christmas when I came upon the poem, “One Solitary Life” by Dr. James Franklin. It was not about the birth of Christ, but rather, why this life meant so much, and how it affected the world from that time on and even to this day.
It became a tradition for me to read the poem as my devotional every Christmas for the next couple of decades. When I started writing this column some 30 years ago, I often shared it with you.
For this week’s column, let me share one more time about this one solitary life, born over 2,000 years ago and still celebrated today.
One Solitary Life by Dr. James Allen, 1926
He was born in an obscure village
The child of a peasant woman
He grew up in another obscure village
Where he worked in a carpenter shop
Until he was thirty
He never wrote a book
He never held an office
He never went to college
He never visited a big city
He never travelled more than two hundred miles
From the place where he was born
He did none of the things
Usually associated with greatness
He had no credentials but himself
He was only thirty three
His friends ran away
One of them denied him
He was turned over to his enemies
And went through the mockery of a trial
He was nailed to a cross between two thieves
While dying, his executioners gambled for his clothing
The only property he had on earth
When he was dead
He was laid in a borrowed grave
Through the pity of a friend
Nineteen centuries have come and gone
And today Jesus is the central figure of the human race
And the leader of mankind’s progress
All the armies that have ever marched
All the navies that have ever sailed
All the parliaments that have ever sat
All the kings that ever reigned put together
Have not affected the life of mankind on earth
As powerfully as that one solitary life.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
