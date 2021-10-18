Today I want to turn back the pages of time to a little over a half century ago. It’s Homecoming night for Garth High School, and the mighty football Buffaloes are preparing for battle. This young boy would only be in junior high school and just in his early teens, but Homecoming weekend was a special time of the year.
It all began with a pep rally at Hinton Field, on the campus of Georgetown College, on Thursday night before the big game on Friday night. Many of the older students would spend the day gathering cardboard boxes and wood for a big bonfire to start the huge pep rally. With the fire burning hot and bright, six of the prettiest girls in school were leading cheers. And nearly all the students in school gathered around, cheering just as loudly, “I hear a mighty thunder on the football field. It’s a mighty thunder. It’s a mighty roar. Yeah, Buffaloes, let’s stampede. Yeah, Buffaloes, let’s succeed.” There were only six cheerleaders back then, and to a young boy just noticing girls, they looked like the most beautiful girls in the world. Maybe it was the uniforms they wore, or maybe not, but they sure did inspire most of us young guys.
Next, the captain of the team would say a few words. “We can’t win this one without your help,” he would yell. And we youngsters knew it must be true, because these were our heroes asking us for help. We would all be at the game because there was no way we would let them down.
After about a half hour, the pep rally would end and the fire would die down. But the night was just beginning. Next, there would be a snake dance. That’s right, a snake dance. Let me tell you what a snake dance is. Everyone would join hands in a long line, with the bigger students up front and us smaller kids in the rear. Then off we would run with everyone holding hands. If you were on the tail end of the line, it was all you could do to hold on. But you didn’t dare turn loose. Down Main Street the snake dance went, and then right through the front door of the Glenn Theatre and across the stage, then out the door again. We interrupted the movie, but we knew there was strength in numbers and nothing would be done. Oh yeah, we knew the manager would call the principal, and he would warn us never to do it again, but it happened every year, and the warning was the same every year.
The night was over after the snake dance, but the big game was yet to come. A queen and king had to be crowned. I can’t even remember who won the game. It probably wasn’t the Buffaloes. The royalty was always two seniors, but that was soon forgotten too, because there was still the tea party to take place in the old gym. Yes, it was called a tea party. Georgetown was a very religious community back then, and proper kids didn’t dance. So we had a tea party, and someone just happened to bring a stack of 78 rpm records and a record player. And maybe the older kids weren’t dancing, but it sure looked like dancing to me.
Now let’s fast forward back to today. There are no more bonfires or snake dances, or even tea parties. And maybe the kids of today have more fun. They may even remember who won the game, or who were king and queen. I’ll bet one thing, however. If they were ever in a snake dance, or gathered around a bonfire cheering, or dancing to an oldie but goodie record, they would never forget that. Those were the days my friends. I wonder why they came to an end.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
