To the Editor,
I appreciate this forum greatly, that allows us to speak our opinions. I want to start by telling those Scott Countians who haven’t had a chance to talk with or work with Chad Halsey about what a dedicated man he is.
You need to know about this gentleman’s great caring attitude, about his job knowledge and his responsibility to detail. He is a very considerate and honest man who prides himself on doing good work and good things for our community. I found this to be, especially true on Nov. 7 when I lost my beloved sister, Bobbie Bevins to heart failure. Chad showed up in the Georgetown Hospital immediately when he was called. He stepped into the ER room identified himself then stood back patiently as my family and I tried to grasp what had just happened. He never intruded on our grieving or grew impatient with us. A testimony to how respectable he takes his duties. When we did start to ask questions, he was down to earth and was vital in letting us know what the next process would be. And truly, he was so helpful and knowledgeable.
It was a blessing to have him there with us at such a tragic event in our lives. It was as though a family friend came to help us. Some of the best advice he left us, was to request twice as many death certificates from the funeral home as we thought we would need. In order to not have to go through Frankfort later and especially with the virus having slowed thing down even more. We weren’t even thinking that far out.
Scott County is now giving us a voting opportunity to have Chad Halsey as our friend in the Scott County Coroner’s office. Then you too can have yourself and your loved ones be treated with the same respect and dignity this man showed to my family who were only strangers to him that awful day in November.
Linda Allen
Scott County
