November 11, 1918, marked one of the most important days in both the history of the United States and the world. On this day fighting ceased between the Allied Powers and Germany, marking the end of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson designated this day Armistice Day saying, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations.” It was not until 1938 after the end of World War II that November 11 came to be known as Veterans Day. 

World War II saw the largest mobilization of all branches of the military. President Dwight D. Eisenhower wanted to honor every soldier who had served in World War II, so he renamed November 11 Veteran’s Day, a day a remembrance for all men and women who had fought in wars and in any future wars. It became a celebration to honor America’s veterans for the love of their country and the sacrifice they made to fight for our freedoms.

