November 11, 1918, marked one of the most important days in both the history of the United States and the world. On this day fighting ceased between the Allied Powers and Germany, marking the end of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson designated this day Armistice Day saying, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations.” It was not until 1938 after the end of World War II that November 11 came to be known as Veterans Day.
World War II saw the largest mobilization of all branches of the military. President Dwight D. Eisenhower wanted to honor every soldier who had served in World War II, so he renamed November 11 Veteran’s Day, a day a remembrance for all men and women who had fought in wars and in any future wars. It became a celebration to honor America’s veterans for the love of their country and the sacrifice they made to fight for our freedoms.
Today’s Veterans Day is no different from 84 years ago. While our world might look different, the meaning of this day has not changed. We have parades and celebrations throughout the country emphasizing the importance of the call these men and women answered to serve their country and fight for our freedoms. From the beginnings of this country, people have tried to take away our freedoms, but our country has championed democracy across the world.
One way we have found to give back to our veterans is through the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA). Veterans have been receiving benefits from the DVA since the American Revolution, but it did not become a specific federal agency until 1930 when it was called the Veterans Administration. Then, in 1989, it became what we know today as the Department of Veterans Affairs. Its sole purpose is to provide assistance to our nation’s veterans through educational opportunities, health care and mental health services, home loans, disability payments, and much more. Each state has their own DVA, and they receive both state and federal funding. The main purpose of having a specific state agency is to meet the needs of the veterans who call their state home.
The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) serves Kentucky’s 295,000 veterans and their families through a multitude of services. The KDVA provides free professional help to veterans in obtaining and using federal and state benefits. They help veterans make claims for all of the benefits and rights entitled to them. These representatives are fully accredited and are experts in representing veterans and ensuring veterans do not have to pay for an attorney. They are trained and certified in VA claims and the appeals process. This is just one way we are giving back to our veterans, and without these representatives many of our veterans would not be receiving their full benefits.
I am a proud supporter of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs because of the work it does to help improve the lives of veterans across the commonwealth. While we have a day set aside to honor our veterans, we must honor them every day out of the year and the work of the KDVA helps to ensure exactly that.
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Phillip.Pratt@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about interim committees or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
PHILLIP PRATT represents the 62nd House District which includes parts of Scott County.
