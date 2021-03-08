Over the past year, we have frequently praised Dr. Crystal Miller and her WEDCO Health District team for all they have done to help our community and the entire WEDCO Health District face the pandemic.
This past Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Kentucky, and it happened in nearby Cynthiana, a part of the WEDCO district. So, from the very beginning Miller and her team were thrust into the middle of a pandemic crisis that none of us were truly prepared to handle.
This week, Miller and WEDCO announced that Scott County had received 1,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-dose vaccine that will increase the number of vaccinated individuals quickly. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine joins two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, marking three effective vaccines for the virus that were developed within one year — an extraordinary achievement.
By the end of this week, WEDCO will have distributed some 8,000 doses of the vaccines to Scott County residents, which is another achievement that marks progress towards turning the tide against this deadly virus.
At this one-year mark we must pause and remember the 28 Scott Countians who died because of this virus. Because of privacy laws, their names are not known, but there are 28 families who have been profoundly affected by the virus. Our thoughts and prayers are with each one.
Yesterday was International Women’s Day, a time set aside to honor the achievements of women. There is certainly no shortage of women in Scott County who have accomplished so much, but this year the contributions and leadership provided by Dr. Miller and many women doctors, nurses and health care workers has illustrated how valuable they are to our community.
It has been a long, difficult and painful year, but thanks to countless healthcare workers, scientists and others, there appears to be hope on the horizon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.