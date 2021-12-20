Christmas can be the happiest time of the year or the saddest. It is a wonderful time to watch as your children gather around the tree and open their presents.
I remember so well how my five children would hurry off to bed when they were young on Christmas Eve, because they had been told that Santa wouldn’t come by if they were still up. I also remember staying up past midnight putting together some toy that had pieces that just wouldn’t fit together.
As my children grew older, we would have a big Christmas breakfast and then gather around to exchange gifts. The children were now young adults and out on their own raising their families. These were great times together until one Christmas 20 years ago. My youngest daughter wasn’t with us. It was the first Christmas she had ever missed. Samantha had lost her life, and it was the saddest Christmas ever.
A dear friend of my daughter sent me a poem the week before that Christmas. It was titled “My First Christmas in Heaven.” I didn’t share it with anyone until we gathered together for our annual Christmas breakfast. As we bowed to say our blessing, I asked the family to close their eyes and bow their heads.
Through tears, I read the poem. It meant so much to me then, and it still does. I have shared it several times in these articles, hoping it would help someone else who is spending their first Christmas without that special love one. Let me share it one more time.
My First Christmas in Heaven
I see the countless Christmas trees around the world below,
With tiny lights like Heaven’s stars, reflecting on the snow.
The sight is so spectacular, please wipe away that tear,
For I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
I hear the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear,
But the sounds of music cannot compare with the Christmas choir up here.
I have no words to tell you of the joy their voices bring
For it is beyond description to hear the angels sing.
I know how much you miss me. I see the pain inside your heart.
But I am not so far away. We really aren’t apart.
So be happy for me, dear ones. You know I hold you dear.
And be glad I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
I send you each a special gift, from my heavenly home above.
I send you each a memory of my undying love.
After all, love is a gift more precious than pure gold.
It was always most important in the stories Jesus told.
Please love each other, as the Father said to do,
For I cannot count the blessings or love He has for you.
So have a Merry Christmas, and wipe away that tear,
Remember, I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
