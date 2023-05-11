May 7-13 is Hospital Week, and I want to recognize the incredible work that our staff and healthcare professionals do day in and day out. I joined the team at Georgetown Community Hospital and Market President for our Lifepoint Central Kentucky market in June of last year, and over the past 11 months, I have seen first-hand the way our team and medical staff always put the health and safety of our community first. 

This week is a time to honor our dedicated doctors, nurses, and administrative staff who work tirelessly to provide quality care to our patients. Especially over the past few years, they have shown remarkable courage and resilience, often going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that our community receives the medical attention they need. 

