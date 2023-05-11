May 7-13 is Hospital Week, and I want to recognize the incredible work that our staff and healthcare professionals do day in and day out. I joined the team at Georgetown Community Hospital and Market President for our Lifepoint Central Kentucky market in June of last year, and over the past 11 months, I have seen first-hand the way our team and medical staff always put the health and safety of our community first.
This week is a time to honor our dedicated doctors, nurses, and administrative staff who work tirelessly to provide quality care to our patients. Especially over the past few years, they have shown remarkable courage and resilience, often going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that our community receives the medical attention they need.
It’s also a time to reflect on the way your community hospital contributes to Scott County as a whole. For example, in 2022 we:
—Had approximately 550 employees;
—Donated more than $10.7 million in services to those in need;
—Distributed a payroll of $45,175,876;
—Paid $5,618,277 in taxes.
We pride ourselves on being a contributor to not only the physical health, but also the economic well-being of the community.
As we continue to navigate an ever-changing environment, we know that our healthcare workers will remain steadfast in their unwavering commitment to caring for the sick and injured members of our community. We thank them for their dedication, and we remain committed to providing them with all the resources they need to serve our community in the best way possible.
This week serves as a reminder that hospitals are more than just bricks and mortar. They are living, breathing institutions that require care and attention to thrive. Our team of professionals provides that care and attention every day, and we are proud of their contributions to our hospital and our community.
In closing, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our team of healthcare heroes at Georgetown Community Hospital. You are truly making a difference in the lives of our community members. Thank you for your service and dedication to our hospital, our profession, and our community.
Clifford A. Wilson, III is CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital and market president of Lifepoint’s Central Kentucky Market, which includes Georgetown Community Hospital, Bourbon Community Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center and Bluegrass Community Hospital.
