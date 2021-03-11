As this session of the General Assembly winds down, many in Scott County are watching House Bill 423 as its impact, if not passed, could be damaging.
House Bill 423, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, is seeking to add a circuit court judge to the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, which serves Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties.
For Scott County especially, another family court judge has become critical. Our judicial district has the second highest workload in the state due mainly to Scott County as the state’s fastest growing county. Judge Lisa Morgan’s workload is equivalent to 1.67 working judges and projections show the area’s growth will continue for several years to come.
Family court cases include divorces, spousal support, distribution of assets, child custody, support and visitation, paternity, adoption, domestic violence, dependency, neglect and abuse, termination of parental rights and status offenses such runaways, truancy and discipline issues.
“All of the family court cases are some of the most highly litigated,” Morgan said. “They often require an evidentiary hearing, they absolutely require multiple appearances in court. They are cases where people are at best, in a difficult situation in their life, but often times in crisis.”
Many cases take months between hearings, which sometimes places children particularly in difficult, almost impossible circumstances.
There are just five days remaining in this session and while the state budget is the primary focus of the legislators, failure to pass this bill during this session could have a long-term negative impact on our judicial district. There is little time to get the bill through both chambers of the legislature. If the bill is passed this session, the judgeship could become effective as early as January 2023, with an election set for November 2022. Otherwise, it could be as late as 2030 before a judgeship could be added, according to judicial officials.
Of course, money is a factor, and there is a possibility that even if the bill passes the General Assembly, it could be vetoed by Gov. Beshear because Scott County is one of five judicial districts seeking a new judge.
The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit and especially Scott County, needs this piece of legislation to pass during this session.
