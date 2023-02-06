To the Editor,

Do you know how fast the earth is rotating and how this alters the shape of the earth? Since the circumference of the earth is 24,901.55 miles in length and it makes a complete turn in 24 hours, so it must be moving 1,037.6 miles per hour (that is over three times the wind speed inside a F5 tornado.) 

