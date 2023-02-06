Do you know how fast the earth is rotating and how this alters the shape of the earth? Since the circumference of the earth is 24,901.55 miles in length and it makes a complete turn in 24 hours, so it must be moving 1,037.6 miles per hour (that is over three times the wind speed inside a F5 tornado.)
This high speed causes the earth to bulge out at the equator. Since the earth’s diameter at the equator is 7,926 miles but only 7,900 miles between the poles. The 26 mile difference makes a 13 mile bulge at each side of the equator (this bulge is over twice the 5.5 mile height of Mount Everest.)
The earth’s rotation also pulls the ocean’s waters over the 13 mile high bulge at the equator and maintains the average depth of the oceans at 2.3 miles. Thus the oceans at the equator are about 15.3 miles higher than the Arctic Ocean.
Imagine a possible but very unlikely event like an asteroid hitting the earth at such an angle that it could stop the earth’s rotation. All air and bodies of water on earth would surge Eastward (at over 1,000 miles per hour if near the equator.) Instead of a wave, the oceans would throw a wall of water over two miles high at the West side of all bodies of land.
In addition to this, gravity would pull air and water away from areas near the equator. This would lower the tropo sphere at the equatorial “bulge” leaving it dry and cloudless. The air would be too thin to have enough oxygen to sustain air-breathing animals. Gravity would also pull ocean water away from the bulge and deepen waters in the northern hemisphere. It could flood much of northern Europe, Russia, Canada, Alaska, etc.
Finally, any asteroid big enough to stop the rotation of the earth would probably fill our atmosphere with so much ash, pulverized rock, etc. that all air-breathing higher life forms could not survive. It is a good thing that the chance of it happening is very remote.
