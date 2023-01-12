One big question the town is asking right now, but isn’t getting the answer to is, “why was the police chief fired?”
One primary speculation at this point is he wasn’t considered, “local” enough. He apparently lives in Nicholasville and commutes to work. Most of his police training and early career took place in Lexington.
Jenkins’ vision of Georgetown was first shaped in the smaller town Pre-Toyota years. He spent a lifetime watching his students grow from children to adult citizens of Georgetown. Several police officers currently on the force are past students of his or were on sports teams he coached. The idea of officers like that resonates with Jenkins’ vision of Georgetown’s future.
This raises a larger question. In Jenkins’ vision of being the ‘people’s’ mayor, who exactly are the people? There’s different categories of stakeholder in Georgetown: those who were born here; those who moved here; those who live here but commute to work in other places; those who live other places but work here; those who used to live here, don’t currently, but one day might again; those who enjoy visiting.
Having now raised the issue of stakeholder status with the high profile firing, in order for people to plan their futures in Georgetown, it’s important for Jenkins to clarify which category of stakeholder he values the most, and what vision he’s working towards. It’s also important for the council to clarify the same points.
For example, with police officers who might aspire to rise in the ranks of the Georgetown Police force, where would it be recommended for them to live? Nicholasville might be too far, but what about the Masterson Station neighborhood on the North End of Lexington? What about in Scott County just outside of city limits?
With officers, there’s reasons a certain percentage of them might not want to live in the same neighborhoods they’re policing. For example, to have some down time to refresh and rejuvenate from work, some personality types might prefer to sleep in a bed somewhere other than next door to the office. Others might want to give their families and children some distance from the stresses of their jobs. Should officers with those types of personalities and concerns not bother applying for jobs in Georgetown?
Hopefully answers to these questions people are asking will be forthcoming.
