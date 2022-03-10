To the Editor,
Ukraine’s President Zelensky has gone from a tenacious Democratic leader to a hero who won’t run away, becoming a global superhero against Putin’s humiliating military failure.
The KGB guy is looking like the comedian and the comedian has become one tough, determined Commander in Chief in a war for freedom and survival.
World leaders are debating Putin’s mental state: Are anger, revenge, killing and destruction, leaving Ukraine a bloody wasteland of death and rubble Putin’s only goal or does he want more?
How much murder, terror and devastation are NATO and EU leaders willing to legitimize for Putin? When does it become a Humanitarian Act for “engagement of military conflict” to protect and defend a peaceful, democratic nation from the hostile, deadly aggressions of an evil tyrant?
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.