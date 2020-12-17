To the Editor,
Christmas is right around the corner.
From the lessons of the past we know that stimulus packages work. Whether to issue a second round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans? Yes. The $1.8 trillion CARES Act passed last March worked.
President Trump has long supported another $1,200 round of direct payments to Americans.
Unusual to agree with Donald Trump, but he’s right on this.
What is Congress waiting for?
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
