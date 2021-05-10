Dr. Kevin Hub’s retirement announcement as superintendent of Scott County Schools likely caught some people off guard.
But the announcement in May allows the school board and community to move in an orderly manner so that a new decision can be made on Hub’s successor.
There is no doubt Hub leaves the school system in a better place than the one he inherited. Hub deserves much credit, as does the school board, but the community deserves a big pat on the back as well.
The tax increase approved by the community enabled the school board to build a second high school, a ninth elementary school and completed several badly needed renovations and expansions. Plans are already under way to build a new Scott County High School, and eventually SCHS will have its own athletic complex instead of using athletic fields owned by the county and others.
The school board will point out all of this is being done without another tax increase. But that shows how badly this tax increase was needed, and how the decision in 1994 by voters to reject a similar tax increase held the school system back.
Hub has provided a steady hand during some particularly difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic tested everyone, but few were tested more than school officials. The evolution of virtual learning and navigating through the safe and successful re-opening of schools was difficult and challenging.
In some ways Hub’s successor has big shoes to fill, but the groundwork laid by Hub, the school board and the community will certainly ease the transition. The school system is on a dramatic upswing, and everyone deserves taking some credit for that.
“We’ve accomplished a lot,” Hub said after his announcement.
That is an understatement when you look back at 2016 when Hub started and May 2021. The second high school alone would be a big accomplishment, but there was a lot more accomplished, some visible and some just as important but not as obvious. They all work together to create a strong school system.
During the months ahead, it is important that we as a community share our thanks and appreciation to Hub and his leadership.
But the school board faces a critical task in finding Hub’s successor. Our school system is fortunate to have the time and resources to conduct a thorough search, but this is not an effort that should be drawn out or delayed unnecessarily. At the same time, no rush is necessary.
Of all the decisions made by the school board, few if any, are more important than selecting our next superintendent.
