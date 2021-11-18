A reception for retiring Scott County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub scheduled for Thursday night was cancelled due to emergency eye surgery.
Due to Hub’s retirement date of Nov. 30, the pending holidays and the recovery time needed for the surgery, school officials are uncertain when a makeup date for the retirement reception will be held.
But it would be wrong if we did not acknowledge Dr. Hub’s accomplishments for our school system. Hub was named superintendent in 2016, coming from Logan County where he was superintendent. He had previously served as assistant superintendent for Madison County Schools.
When Hub arrived Scott County High School was overcrowded, and with the existing taxing structure there appeared to be little chance for a change. Many community business leaders rallied around Hub and a property tax increase enabled the school system to move forward with the construction of a second high school, Great Crossing High School, in addition to the construction of Creekside Elementary School and major renovations at Georgetown Middle School. Plans have also been announced for the construction of a new Scott County High School, although the pandemic and other issues have delayed those plans. Hub and the school board have all said they are proud the new school will be built with existing funding.
A former U.S. Marine, Hub always provided steady leadership for the school system. Hub’s leadership was best illustrated during the pandemic when he helped the school system maneuver through a trying and difficult period for everyone in the school system from students to teachers to staff, as well as parents and the public at large.
We believe we speak for the community when we offer our thanks and appreciation to Dr. Kevin Hub for his leadership and vision during his term as superintendent. Our school system has made great strides under his guidance. Hub was also instrumental in bringing his successor Billy Parker on board, and we are confident the future is bright for our school system.
We offer our best wishes to Dr. Hub and his family as they enter the next phase of his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.