To the Editor,
The hypocrisy of people is disheartening but sometimes it can be very funny too.
Point of fact: Republicans are protesting, ranting and hanging our governor in effigy because he won’t open businesses fast enough during this deadly pandemic.
But republicans demand total lockdowns of election clerk offices, drivers licenses and the required new ID card to vote in the 2020 election.
In other words, the pandemic doesn’t exist until we need to vote. Vote-by-mail request ballots, apply, return, approve, fill out, return, trusting the postal system that is being called a “joke” by Trump and refusing to be funded by McConnell to get all this back in time to be legal.
It gets funnier. The Scott County clerk’s office sends out a republican ballot to a life-time registered democrat. Oops.
If Kentucky republicans have their way our primary will make Wisconsin’s look really competent. Plus, we could get military helicopters hovering over the few polling stations allowed to be open.
Voting matters. Republicans get it.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
