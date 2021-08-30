When Hurricane Ida slammed ashore in Louisiana, she was a powerful Category 4 storm packing winds above 150 mph.
Today, Ida is a shell of that storm, but she still packs enough punch to cause damage if we are not careful.
Weather forecasts that remanets of Ida reached Kentucky Monday evening, but the center of the storm will be passing throughout Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The storm is expected to dump as much as six inches of rain on certain areas of the state. Scott County is projected to receive as much as four inches, although that could go either way as the storm moves forward.
Once the rain starts, forecasts show it will not stop for almost two days.
Use caution and common sense driving during this period. Do not drive through areas where water has risen. If you find yourself in an area where water is rising, abandon your car and seek higher ground immediately, if at all possible. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing you to lose control and the car to possibly staff.
Below are some tips for driving in flooded areas from idrivesafely.com:
—If you encounter flood waters on the road ahead, turn around, don’t drown.
—When water rushes over a street, it hides dips, debris and the possibility the road itself has been washed away. Don’t assume it is the road you know.
—If you cannot walk through water (especially moving water) do not attempt to drive through it. It doesn’t take much for most cars to float, and even the deepest tire tread can’t keep you grounded in that circumstance.
—Use extra caution when driving in the rain. Wet roads can compromise the drivability that increases the risk of a deadly accident. Hydroplaning is a real possibility during and after a good rain. Watch for debris, including fallen power lines and be careful as these can be hidden beneath the water.
—In flood conditions, move to the center of the road, which is typically the most shallow.
—If possible, avoid splashing other cares unnecessarily. Be courteous. If possible, crate a single lane. The car in front of you can move some water out of your way, giving you better traction.
—Cross only when the water is shallow. Even one-half-inch of water can cause you to lose control. Never cross through water that is higher than the center of your tires, including puddles.
—Drive slowly.
—Drive in low gear. Keep your foot on the gas and use the brake to regulate your sped.
—Once you are through the water , brake lightly while driving slowly to dry out your brakes.
—Avoid moving water. Even SUVs can float away with just two feet of water.
