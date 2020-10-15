To the Editor,
I’m Pro-Life. I’m Christian. And I’m a Democrat.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, I believe that all life is sacred. I also believe that life begins at conception. Thus, as a pro-life Christian, I feel that abortion is wrong. In fact, my first son was adopted, and while he’s now my angel in heaven, I will be forever grateful to his mother for giving me this precious gift of life. But here’s the thing. Being pro-life doesn’t necessarily mean that I support regulations that outlaw it. Please allow me to explain.
From 2011-2017, the number of abortions declined 19%. This trend was largely the result of fewer teen pregnancies due to affordable healthcare and readily available contraception, and not restrictive abortion policies.
During this same period, the abortion ratio (the number of abortions per 100 pregnancies) declined by 13%. The fact-checking site Snopes reports that “The abortion rate has steadily declined since the 1980s throughout both Democratic and Republican administrations, with a greater rate of decline during the former.” And isn’t that the goal?
It’s taken me awhile to decide which side of the fence to straddle in the contentious abortion debate. What finally convinced me, however, was the term “baby killer” that some practicing Christians use when referring to someone who is a member of the other party.
Here’s the Republican strategy: Let’s just tell everyone we’re pro-life and make abortion the greatest sin of all. Then we can convince people that every single Democrat — all 99 million of them — will go to hell because they oppose abortion regulations (so they must support abortion!), and the rest of us (who of course are also sinners) will be saved. And we will win elections because good Christian people will believe it.
But here’s the problem with this line of thinking: I don’t know of a single Democrat who is in favor of abortion. Not a single one. And doesn’t the Bible say, “Let those who are without sin throw the first stone”? Perhaps the greater sin is that so many are using the abortion issue to divide our country and sow hatred, when there are oh so many other discerning morals that Jesus talked about — like the commandment to love thy neighbor, to welcome the stranger, to feed the hungry, and to walk humbly with thy God.
So who are the real sinners here? Think about it.
Rebecca Powell
Georgetown
