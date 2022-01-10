There are two personnel moves in today’s edition that deserve special attention.
Last week, we praised the decision to name Dr. Rosemary Allen as Georgetown College president. On Monday, Dr. Allen made her first significant appointment naming Jonathan Sands Wise as the college’s provost.
Last week, Lifepoint Health, owners of Georgetown Community Hospital, promoted CEO William Haugh to Mountain Division president which oversees the corporation’s facilities in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
Haugh has been an outstanding hospital and community leader since he arrived in 2012. He has served on many community boards and organizations, including president of the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce.
His leadership at Georgetown Community Hospital has been especially critical during the pandemic. He has worked to maintain a positive morale at the hospital while battling a surge of very ill and contagious patients.
It was obvious from the very beginning that Haugh was a special leader and we wish him all the best in his new position. We also wish to thank Haugh for his leadership in a variety of positions and organizations in our community.
Dr. Allen’s first significant appointment at Georgetown College is a signal the college is in good hands.
Sands Wise joined the college in 2008, and really stepped up when the pandemic bore down hard on colleges and universities. Sands Wise led the college to a 15 percent gain over the previous year’s enrollment in 2021, marking the college’s highest enrollment in a decade. At the college he has held a variety of positions, including co-director of the Christian Scholars Program.
In the community he has served as president and vice president of board for Elizabeth’s Village and board member of Quest Farm.
This editorial has a mixed message as we say so long to a valued member of the community in William Haugh, but we know the community that inherits him will be blessed just as we have been. And we share our enthusiasm and excitement in Dr. Allen’s new appointment Jonathan Sands Wise as college provost.
Jonathan Sands Wise assumes Dr. Allen’s former position as provost, which is the college’s chief academic officer. Time and time again, Sands Wise has demonstrated fine leadership, often under very difficult circumstances.
Congratulations to both men. Georgetown and Scott County will lose a good leader, but we also retain a fine leader.
