To the Editor,
I am not sure exactly where I am as I write this. I think someone did something wrong.
It all started when I had a late lunch at Babe’s north of town on US 25. Having gotten lost several times trying to use GPS because I did not grow up with a cell phone in my hand nor do I have any grandkids who seem to be born with the phone information in their heads, I thought I might practice while knowing where I am going in case I need to use GPS in unfamiliar territory.
When I got almost to town I noticed the road sign for KY 32, which said turn east (to the right.) Okay I knew better as another sign said to Quest Farm but, what the hey, humor Highway department and GPS experts. At the roundabout signs still said continue east, as did more signs down the road. Eventually I did travel east (on 32) until I found myself crossing I-75 at Sadiville! Now I am on US 25 again several miles north of where I started in the first place. My curiosity aroused I came back to Ann Mason School and took notice of KY 32 signs. At that point I was instructed by GPS, and road sign, to turn left (or west) toward Cracker Barrel.
There are at least 10 KY 32 signs pointing in the wrong direction in that area. I ask, Which came first, GPS or Highway Department? My advice — GPS is fine if you know where you are going.
Ed Boden
Scott County
