To the Editor,
Watching videos of domestic terrorists violent, deadly insurrection of our Capital on Jan. 6, listening to terrifying accounts by Capital officers valiantly protecting and defending the building and the lawmakers, echoes the biblical chanting: “Give us Barabbas!”
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
