What happened Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol was frightening, shocking and appalling.
It should not have happened.
At the heart of what happened — at least what was said to be at the heart of the incident — was a mistrust or belief the elections held on Nov. 3 were “stolen” or fraudulent. The facts are that 61 lawsuits filed by President Trump were dismissed, many of those lawsuits were dismissed by judges appointed by Trump. Some of the states whose results were challenged by Trump were administered by Republicans and officials who openly supported Trump.
But the fact remains that many people believe the lies that Trump and his inner circle told about the election. There were instigators among the crowd on Wednesday that no doubt led the siege on the Capitol, but it is also true many of those people believe — inaccurately in our opinion — there was widespread fraud in the elections and Trump used that misinformation to his benefit.
So, we thought this might be a good time to share a few observations about elections.
All we can legitimately speak to regarding 2020 primary and election is what happened in Scott County. This newspaper reported on and followed both the June primary and the November elections, here in Scott County.
We spoke with Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson and elections coordinator Amber Hoffman on multiple occasions on how the elections would be conducted, the changes brought by the COVID-19 restrictions and other important information. We spoke with poll workers and voters. We observed the setup of the polls, how things proceeded during the actual voting and we were there election night when the results were released. We spoke with election officials later about the outcomes and discussed any unusual circumstances.
We published multiple stories, which we hope you read.
There was no — we repeat no — instance of irregularity or any discrepancies. If we had witnessed anything we would have reported it.
States have the primary responsibility for the administration of federal elections. The federal government has authority to establish certain regulations and set the dates for elections, but each state is responsible for establishing election procedures. Governors, legislatures and secretaries of states are the officials typically given the authority to establish those procedures and to oversee the actual management of elections in each state. That is why some states have different procedures than others.
One reason states are empowered to run elections is to minimize federal interference and to make it more difficult to do what Trump actually tried and what he alleges happened. It would require a massive organization and conspiracy to manipulate elections in every state and territory.
But many people have believed the lies and now there are many people who do not trust our election system. That is dangerous and an issue that must be addressed.
Scott County and Kentucky supported Trump, so we were never the target of his misinformation. Even so, this newspaper can testify that from all we witnessed Scott County’s elections were well managed. We are fortunate to have good election officials, so our community can rest easy there are no questions here.
