The Kentucky General Assembly’s annual Military Kids Day at the Kentucky Capitol is set for Thursday, Feb. 16 and I’m inviting military kids of all ages to participate. 

Military Kids Day allows children of military families to see our state government at work and allow their state senators and representatives to honor their unique roles as military kids. I am inviting children of armed forces members who live in Grant and Scott Counties or Southern Kenton County and northwestern Fayette County to participate and join me in Frankfort.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.