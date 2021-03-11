Do you remember when you used to put on your favorite bell bottoms and disco dance the night away? If you do, then it’s probably time to think about a routine colonoscopy screening. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women, excluding skin cancers. And the vast majority of these cases occur in people 50 and older.
The good news is that the overall incidence of, and death rates associated with, colorectal cancers have been on the decline for more than a decade, thanks in large part to effective colonoscopy screenings that can detect the disease in its early stages.
“Colonoscopies are so important because they can improve our ability to detect colorectal cancer quickly and early, making the disease much more easily treatable” says Dr. Case at Georgetown Community Hospital. “Colonoscopies can also help us identify and remove colorectal polyps before they even become cancerous. The benefits are enormous.”
What are the symptoms?
Colorectal cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages – another reason that screenings are so important. Still, you should see your doctor if you have any of these warning signs:
— Bleeding from the rectum;
—Blood in the stool or in the toilet after a bowel movement;
—Change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool;
— Persistent cramping or discomfort in the lower abdomen;
— An urge to have a bowel movement when the bowel is empty;
— Constipation or diarrhea that lasts for more than a few days;
— Decreased appetite;
— Nausea or vomiting; and
— Unintentional weight loss.
While these symptoms can also be indicative of other health conditions, your doctor can help you get to the root of the issue and determine the underlying cause.
How can I help prevent it?
Colonoscopy screenings are the number one way you can reduce your risk of colorectal cancer since the screenings can help detect the disease early or find polyps before they become cancerous. While the vast majority of new cases occur at age 50 and over, the disease does not discriminate and can happen to men and women at any age.
“We recommend that everyone talk to their doctor about their colorectal cancer risks and discuss when a colonoscopy could be right for them,” Dr. Case says.
You can also be proactive in prevention in other ways. Living a healthy lifestyle that includes daily exercise, a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting your alcohol intake and eliminating smoking can reduce your risk for colorectal and many other forms of cancer. Knowing your family’s medical history is also important — a history of the disease in your immediate family puts you at a higher risk for the disease.
Contact Georgetown Community Hospital at 888.847.3627 or visit GeorgetownCommunityHospital.com to learn more about colorectal cancer and its detection and prevention, and schedule your colonoscopy today.
JUSTIN CASE, MD is a Gastroenterologist at Georgetown Community Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.